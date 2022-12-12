U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

Thor Åhlgren is proposed as a new board member in Auriant Mining AB (publ)

Auriant Mining AB
·2 min read
Auriant Mining AB
Auriant Mining AB

On December 9, 2022, Auriant Mining AB (publ) announced a notice to convene an extraordinary general meeting to be held on December 28, 2022. In the notice convening the general meeting, the Nomination Committee informed that it had nominated Thor Åhlgren to the Company's Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee's complete proposal on the election of a new board member will be published on the Company's website by 14 December 2022. The Nomination Committee has decided to propose Thor Åhlgren, born 1997, as a new board member of Auriant Mining AB.

Thor Åhlgren is a Swedish citizen and has a Master of Science in Applied Mathematics and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, both from the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm. Thor has previously worked with financial transactions involving mining companies as an investment analyst and as a corporate finance analyst. Thor is currently a board member and CEO of Runaware Holding and is working with investments at Modelio Equity. The Nomination Committee has not considered Thor Åhlgren to be independent in relation to major shareholders since he is the son of Per Åhlgren, who is the ultimate shareholder of GoMobile Nu AB, which is the owner of 23.79 percent of the shares in Auriant Mining AB (publ) as of 30 September 2022. Thor Åhlgren is regarded as independent in relation to the Company and its management.

For further information, please refer to the complete report of the Nomination Committee which will be published on the Company's website by Wednesday 14 December 2022.


For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
tel: +7 495 109 02 82
e-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB
Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se.

Attachment


