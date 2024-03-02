THOR Industries commits multi-year support to Lacasa

Mar. 1—ELKHART — On Wednesday THOR Industries announced a multi-year commitment to support Lacasa, Inc., a nonprofit housing agency offering programs to help Elkhart County community members achieve financial stability.

The commitment, which includes significant financial support and employee volunteer projects over the next 5 years, supports Lacasa's programs which are focused on historically under-served communities and designed to create opportunity for personal empowerment, family stability, and neighborhood vitality.

The announcement illustrates THOR's steadfast support of the Elkhart community where they are headquartered and where nearly 10,000 team members live, work, and play throughout the THOR family of companies.

"By teaming up with Lacasa, THOR Industries is showing how big businesses and community advocates can do great things together," shared Jeremy Stutsman, Lacasa President & CEO in a news release. "It's about working side by side to make a positive impact and proving that when we collaborate, we can build a better, fairer, and stronger future for everyone."

Bob Martin is THOR President and CEO.

"We are grateful for our Elkhart community and honored to establish a long-term partnership with Lacasa," Martin said in the release. "Supporting education and programs to empower families to build better lives and acquire safe, affordable housing is one small way to positively impact the community that is so important to the THOR family of companies."

The announcement and check ceremony took place at THOR's global headquarters in Elkhart Wednesday.

Lacasa, Inc. is a Community Housing Development Organization serving Elkhart County Indiana since 1970, and is strengthened by ties to state and national organizations and became a member of the NeighborWorks America Network in 1999. Lacasa programs are designed to create opportunity for personal empowerment, family stability, and neighborhood vitality. All Lacasa activities and services are provided without regard to race, age, color, religion, sex, disability, national origin, ancestry, or status as a veteran. To learn more, visit www.lacasainc.net.

THOR Industries is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. To learn more, visit www.thorindustries.com.