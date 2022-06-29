U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,822.62
    +1.07 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,043.93
    +96.94 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,173.25
    -8.29 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,721.38
    -17.46 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.55
    +1.79 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.60
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    20.67
    -0.14 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0480
    -0.0045 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1380
    -0.0680 (-2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2113
    -0.0071 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8860
    +0.7580 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,075.37
    -820.49 (-3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.12
    -6.54 (-1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,340.84
    +17.43 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

THOR INDUSTRIES FILM RECEIVES GOLD AT ANTHEM AWARDS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • THO
    Watchlist

ELKHART, Ind., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE: THO) film, "Finding Strength and Redemption: The Blackfoot River Adventure with First Descents," chronicling the life-changing collaboration with non-profit First Descents, was awarded gold in two categories at the inaugural Anthem Awards.

(PRNewsfoto/THOR Industries)
(PRNewsfoto/THOR Industries)

Produced by The Public Works, "Finding Strength and Redemption: The Blackfoot River Adventure with First Descents" shares the story of young adults impacted by cancer and their healing journey on the Blackfoot River in southwest Montana. First Descents invited the group to discover the river's restorative effects while paddling their way toward recovery and to draw themselves closer to nature through the RV camping experience.

The partnership with THOR Industries helped generate support and funding for First Descents as well as provide a fleet of RVs at the Montana backcountry campsite where participants found their lives forever altered.

"THOR is unbelievably proud to have been a part of this project and continue to partner with First Descents to help promote the healing experiences of outdoor adventure," shared THOR President and CEO Bob Martin. "We are grateful our RVs enabled the Blackfoot River program, connecting many incredible young adults with nature and one another, which is truly inspiring."

The project received the highest marks in two for-profit categories at the Anthem Awards: Health – Brand Campaign Fundraising Category and Health — Best Brand Campaign Product/Innovation/Service. Presented by the Webby Awards, the Anthem Awards celebrate purpose and mission-driven work from people, companies, and organizations worldwide.

To learn more about the project, watch "Finding Strength and Redemption: The Blackfoot River Adventure with First Descents" on the THOR Industries YouTube channel.

About THOR Industries, Inc.

THOR Industries is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on the Company and its products, please go to www.thorindustries.com.

About First Descents

First Descents (FD) is a leader in adventure-based healing. Through outdoor adventure, community building, and lifestyle development, FD improves long-term survivorship and quality of life for young adults impacted by cancer, multiple sclerosis, and other serious health conditions. Headquartered in Denver, First Descents has served more than 10,000 participants over the last 20 years. Beginning in 2020, First Descents launched programs for healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19. All services are fully-adaptive and free of charge. A Guidestar Platinum-ranked nonprofit, First Descents has been recognized on CNN Heroes and Outside Magazine's Best Places to Work.

About The Public Works

The Public Works (TPW) is a unique creative agency built to amplify awesome. For almost 20 years, TPW has worked with the biggest brands in the world to tell powerful stories through diverse mediums- moving pictures, still imagery, industrial design, fabrication, and brand activations. TPW's agile multi-talented team of creatives work off the strict ethos of 'work hard, have fun, and make great freaking work'.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thor-industries-film-receives-gold-at-anthem-awards-301577886.html

SOURCE THOR Industries

Recommended Stories

  • HP Volunteers Offer Help and Hope to Displaced Ukrainians

    Within hours of the Russian invasion, HP employees leapt into action to transport, house, and provide food and relief supplies to refugees fleeing the war.

  • Black Fairy Godmother Grants Wishes To Families In Need

    Simone Gordon, aka The Black Fairy Godmother, is on a mission to grant the wishes of families in need all over the country through her New Jersey-based foundation. Simone explains how her nationwide network of "social media angels" help source donations and resources for marginalized families struggling through hard times. Since appearing on the show, Simone says the foundation's inbox has "exploded" with interest from companies trying to help out, including a large mystery check from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Simone also meets volunteer Deb and aid recipient Sonja, who both express emotional messages of gratitude for Simone's important work. Watch till the end for a huge surprise for The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation!

  • Cape Coral women revamp 'community fridge' to help combat food insecurity

    People are free to take what they need and donate items when they can.

  • Brits donate for the army, Germans – for medical aid. Which nations help Ukraine the most?

    In less than two months of the UNITED24 fundraising platform, donors worldwide have contributed over $62.8 million. Citizens of the United States, Germany, the UK, France, Canada, and Ukraine were the most active donors. The most popular area of support is Defence and Demining

  • Fighting for Health Equity: A Message From Quest Diagnostics' President and CEO

    As a company dedicated to promoting a healthier world, Quest serves on the front lines in the fight against health disparities. Our sense of urgency increased soon after we introduced one of the fi...

  • How Hollywood Is Still Helping Ukraine

    In late February, when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Hollywood was quick to respond in helping the embattled country. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher launched a GoFundMe for humanitarian aid efforts that raised $30 million in two weeks, including $3 million of their own contribution; Hayden Panettiere established Hoplon International to raise critical funding […]

  • Stock Market Losses Deepen At Midday; Cereal Maker's Breakout Falters

    The major stock market indexes continue losing their morning gains, as all deepened losses in the last hour and are now trading at the lows of the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is holding up relatively better. Looking at the 2022 outlook, says Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, "if consumers start to rein in their spending, the second half will be considerably weaker, as we anticipate."

  • Value Stocks Crushing Growth and the Trend May Continue

    The Russell 1000 Value index has slumped 12% so far this year, while Russell 1000 Growth has dropped 25%.

  • Toshiba board gains two directors from activist funds in historic shift

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toshiba Corp shareholders voted in on Tuesday two board directors from activist hedge fund investors - a step expected to add momentum to the industrial group's exploration of potential buyout deals. Toshiba's annual general meeting elected Nabeel Bhanji, a senior portfolio manager at Elliott Management, and Eijiro Imai, managing director at Farallon Capital Management as new board members.

  • JPMorgan Exits Nickel Saga as Tycoon Shrinks ‘Big Short’

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. no longer has any exposure to the nickel bet that rocked global metals markets earlier this year, after a drop in prices on the London Metal Exchange allowed the tycoon at the center of the squeeze to exit his positions with the bank.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Cuts 200 Aut

  • Returning to the office can determine whether you have a ‘job’ or a ‘career,’ bank CEO says

    “If you want a job, stay remote all the time,” Jefferies CEO Richard Handler says. “If you want a career, engage with the rest of us in the office.”

  • Shopify Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 10-for-1 Split

    Not a lot of positives surround Shopify at the moment. Unfortunately for many investors, that disappointment is not limited to just Shopify, but also includes most growth stocks at the moment. Many growth stocks are down 60% to 70% or more.

  • Top REITs for July 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Diageo to wind down Russia operations by year-end

    LONDON (Reuters) -Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, will wind down its business operations in Russia over the next six months, it said on Tuesday, becoming the latest Western brand to withdraw. "Our focus will remain on supporting our employees in the region and providing them with enhanced redundancy terms, while ensuring we comply with local regulations," a Diageo spokesperson said in a statement. Foreign companies seeking to exit Russia over the war in Ukraine face the prospect of a law being passed in the coming weeks to allow Moscow to seize assets and impose criminal penalties.

  • Big-Ticket Goods Orders, Pending Home Sales Point to Steady Demand

    An index for pending home sales also ticked up last month, in a sign that demand is holding steady as economic growth slows.

  • Startup Byju’s Pushes Back Payments for $1 Billion Acquisition

    (Bloomberg) -- Online education provider Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, is pushing back payments for an approximately $1 billion acquisition struck last year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptChina Cuts Travel Quarantine

  • U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Exports Are Breaking Records

    Despite the domestic supply issues, oil exports from the US Gulf Coast are set to hit an all-time high of 3.3 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2022

  • Canadian regulator tightens rules for riskier mortgage products

    Canada's financial regulator said on Tuesday it would tighten rules for riskier home loan products, in a bid to address concern over high levels of mortgage debt driven by record-low interest rates during the pandemic. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said the rules go into effect from the end of the fiscal year in 2023 and were designed to ensure that financial institutions are "well prepared to address the risk of persistent, outstanding consumer debt." With borrowing costs rising fast, OSFI said in April that a housing market downturn is among the biggest risks facing Canada's financial system this year.

  • Top Industrial Stocks for July 2022

    LPX, CSL, and PWR are the industrial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for July 2022.

  • Top 5 U.S. companies losing a total of $260 billion in market cap, led by Apple and Amazon

    Shares of the top-five largest U.S. companies by market capitalization are all falling more than the broader stock market, as the stocks of Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc. led the way lower. The combined market-cap losses of the five companies was about $259.9 billion as of Tuesday afternoon. In order of market-cap size, shares of Apple Inc. shed 2.8% to lost $63.3 billion in market cap; Microsoft Corp. dropped 2.9% to shave $58.1 billion off its market cap; Alphabet Inc. slid 2.8%, with its mark