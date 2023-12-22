THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Pays A US$0.48 Dividend In Just Four Days

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase THOR Industries' shares before the 27th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.48 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.92 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, THOR Industries stock has a trailing yield of around 1.6% on the current share price of $119.03. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately THOR Industries's payout ratio is modest, at just 33% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 13% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see THOR Industries's earnings per share have dropped 7.7% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. THOR Industries has delivered an average of 10% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy THOR Industries for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

While it's tempting to invest in THOR Industries for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for THOR Industries that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

