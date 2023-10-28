THOR Industries' (NYSE:THO) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.48 on the 10th of November, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.3%.

THOR Industries' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, THOR Industries' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 36.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.72, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.92. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though THOR Industries' EPS has declined at around 3.0% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Our Thoughts On THOR Industries' Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think THOR Industries will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for THOR Industries that you should be aware of before investing.

