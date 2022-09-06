'Thor: Love and Thunder' will be available to stream this Thursday—here's how to watch

Catch 'Thor: Love and Thunder' on Disney+ starting Thursday, September 8.

Disney+ Day is next week, and among the new films, series and shorts dropping for the event is a highly anticipated Marvel installment: Thor: Love and Thunder. The film, directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and more, debuted in theaters this July and is almost available to stream.

Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere on Disney+ on Thursday, September 8, exactly two months after its theatrical release. You'll also have the option to watch it in IMAX Enhanced for no additional cost.

Where can you stream Thor: Love and Thunder?

You can stream Thor: Love and Thunder on September 8 on Disney+. Disney+ is available via internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom or the U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles and more.

Disney+ is home to Walt Disney Studios films, Marvel films and series, Disney Channel original series, Pixar films and shorts, Star Wars films and series and National Geographic titles. The platform is also constantly releasing new content, such as highly anticipated Marvel series like Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight as well as upcoming Star Wars series like Obi-Wan Kenobi and more.

What is Thor: Love and Thunder about?

Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Hunt for the Wilderpeople), Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth installment in Thor's story. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and many, many more. Waititi also reprises his role as Korg. The film features the return of Natalie Portman to the franchise as Jane Foster/ the Mighty Thor, and follows Hemsworth's Thor as he goes on a journey of self-discovery.

The film weaves together the stories of Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy in the aftermath of the Blip, and introduces Gorr the God-Butcher (Bale). Thor bands together with King Valkyrie (Thompson), Jane Foster and other familiar faces to take care of the threat—only to learn that Jane has somehow acquired Mjolnir while they've been apart.

How can you sign up for Disney+?

To start watching Thor: Love and Thunder, you can subscribe to Disney+ today starting at $7.99 or $79.99 for a year’s subscription. Consider investing in a bundle with Hulu or ESPN to get the most out of your subscription, or even subscribing for a year to save a little extra money.

Disney+ is available on devices like Apple products, Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, Android phones and TV devices, XBOX One, PlayStation 4, LG TVs, Samsung products, Chrome OS, Mac OS or Windows PC. If you’re worried about connecting to the service, check out their supported devices list and sign up for email updates at DisneyPlus.com to keep updated on which devices are compatible.

In addition to all of its new content, Disney+ is also home to classic films like Aladdin, Robin Hood, A Bug’s Life and The Princess and The Frog that you can watch on-demand, as well as Disney Channel Original shows and TV series like Elena of Avalor, Kim Possible and The Owl House. They also have a lot of properties you might not expect, like The Princess Bride, The Simpsons, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe and more.

