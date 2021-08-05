U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

ThorBot Quantified Robots Officially Announced that It Has Obtained the US MSB License

ThorBot
·2 min read

AURORA, Colo., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThorBot Quantified Robots officially announced that it has obtained the US MSB license in July 2021. Search 'THORBOT' on: https://www10.fintrac-canafe.gc.ca/msb-esm/public/msb-search/search-by-name/

The US MSB (Money Services Business) licence is a financial licence issued by the FinCEN, part of the US Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Bureau. MSB stands for Money Services Business and is issued by FinCEN. MSB is the base licence for blockchain payment companies. Most new blockchain payment companies aim to obtain this licence and ThorBot's success in obtaining a US MSB licence is significant good news for investors.

Since its launch, ThorBot Quantified Robots has continued to receive attention from the blockchain industry. ThorBot believes that blockchain technology needs to be supported by practical applications and public participation. How to lower the barrier to blockchain investment is key. If we have a simple technology that quantifies bot parameter settings and automatic trading, then it will be easier for investors to enter this market. ThorBot was able to gain the trust of the public in a short period of time, and the US MSB license became the key to develop the market.

According to the ThorBot team, "In the past, we only assisted corporations and large financial institutions with system development and maintenance. In recent years, but due to the rise of blockchain, the company has decided to target a wider end-user market. Ideally, with ThorBot's quantitative bot technology it would be possible to generate revenue, build communities, accumulate its traffic, form consensus and ultimately build a blockchain ecosystem."

About ThorBot Quantified Robots

ThorBot Quantified Robots is an emerging digital currency trading software, invested by Stable Fund, MakerDAO. What sets it apart from other quantitative robot trading software is that ThorBot is the first to be licensed by the MSB in the U.S. ThorBot reinvents and redefines digital currency investment through quantitative trading, saving a lot of time and effort and helping digital currency investors to make better decisions.

Media Contact

Brand: ThorBot

Contact: Thomas, Marketing Director

E-Mail: thomas@ThorBot.io

Telephone: +1 213-375-3898

Website: http://www.thorbot.io/

SOURCE: ThorBot


