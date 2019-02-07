Thorburn Quits as National Australia Bank CEO After Inquiry Lashing

(Bloomberg) -- Andrew Thorburn resigned as chief executive officer of National Australia Bank Ltd., just days after the financial industry misconduct inquiry questioned whether he was capable of leading the lender’s response to a series of scandals.

Thorburn will finish Feb. 28, the bank said in a statement Thursday, adding it will start a global search for a replacement, while also considering internal candidates. Board member Philip Chronican will serve as acting CEO.

Chairman Ken Henry, who was also lashed by the inquiry, will leave once a permanent CEO has been appointed. The pair become the highest-profile victims of the Royal Commission, which had previously triggered a boardroom purge at wealth manager AMP Ltd.

Separately, the bank said it would delay the planned sale of its MLC wealth and financial advice unit until fiscal 2020.

The inquiry heard National Australia employees accepted cash bribes to approve fraudulent mortgages in order to “smash” sales targets. The Melbourne-based lender was also found to have charged fees for services that weren’t provided. It then downplayed the extent of the wrongdoing to the regulator as it sought to avoid a report on the issue overshadowing its earnings release. That led to the September departure of consumer banking head Andrew Hagger.

Sharp Criticism

In his final report released Monday, Commissioner Kenneth Hayne questioned whether National Australia is “willing to accept the necessary responsibility for deciding, for itself, what is the right thing to do,” and berated Thorburn and Henry for their performance in the witness box.

“Having heard from both, I am not as confident as I would wish to be that the lessons of the past have been learned,’’ he wrote.

Thorburn was the longest serving of Australia’s big-four bank CEOs, having taken the top job in August 2014 after running the lender’s New Zealand unit for six years.

Henry has served as chairman since December 2015, having joined the bank’s board in 2011. Before that, he was the nation’s top finance bureaucrat, and was one of the main architects of the stimulus package that helped Australia dodge a recession during the global financial crisis.

Board Renewal

His testimony was also excoriated by Hayne, who said Henry “seemed unwilling to accept any criticism of how the board had dealt with some issues.”

Henry said his departure will help lead to a renewal of the board.

“This is naturally a difficult decision but I believe the board should have the opportunity to appoint a new chair for the next period as NAB seeks to reset its culture,” he said in the statement.

Thorburn isn’t the first National Australia CEO to be undone by scandal. In 2004, Frank Cicutto stepped down after a foreign currency-trading scandal cost the bank A$360 million.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jackie Edwards in Sydney at jedwards160@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Edward Johnson at ejohnson28@bloomberg.net, Peter Vercoe

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.