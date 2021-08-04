U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.75
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,946.00
    -52.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,035.25
    -11.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.90
    -7.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.18
    -0.38 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.59
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    18.04
    -1.42 (-7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3907
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9980
    -0.0520 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,434.86
    -732.89 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.30
    -5.14 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,538.62
    -103.21 (-0.37%)
     

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Closes Public Offering of Common Shares

·5 min read

Trust Raises $580 million in Initial Public Offering

SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm that oversees $49 billion in assets,1 today announced that the Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ: TBLD) has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 29,000,000 common shares of beneficial interest ("Common Shares") at an offering price of $20 per Common Share.

Thornburg
Thornburg

As a result, the Trust received net proceeds from the offering of approximately $580 million. The Trust intends to invest the net proceeds from the offering in accordance with its investment objective and policies.

The Trust seeks to provide high current income and additional total return by investing in a broad range of income-producing securities. Using an active global allocation and a rigorous bottom-up fundamental investment process, the Trust invests in both equity and opportunistic fixed income located in the United States and around the globe, including emerging markets.

Thornburg Co-Head of Investments Ben Kirby, along with co-portfolio managers Matt Burdett and Christian Hoffmann, provide day–to–day management of the Trust's portfolio and enforce a disciplined, repeatable process. They are supported by all members of the Thornburg investment team.

The lead managers of the underwriting syndicate were UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel and Oppenheimer & Co.

About Thornburg

Founded in 1982, Thornburg Investment Management is a privately owned global investment firm that offers a range of multi-strategy solutions for institutions and financial advisors. A recognized leader in fixed income, equity and alternatives investing, the firm oversees $49 billion1 as of June 30, 2021 across mutual funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors. Thornburg is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with additional offices in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

At Thornburg, we believe unconstrained investing leads to better outcomes for our clients. Our culture is collaborative, and our investment solutions are highly active, high conviction and benchmark agnostic. When it comes to finding value for our clients, it's more than what we do, it's how we do it: how we think, how we invest and how we're structured.

For more information, visit www.thornburg.com or call (877) 215-1330.

About the Trust

The Trust's investment objective is to provide current income and additional total return. The Trust seeks to achieve its objective by investing, directly or indirectly, at least 80% of its managed assets in a broad range of income-producing securities. The Trust will invest in both equity and debt securities of companies located in the United States and around the globe. The Trust may invest in non-U.S. domiciled companies, including up to 20% of its managed assets at the time of investment in equity and debt securities of emerging market companies.

Limited Term

The Trust intends to terminate on or before August 2, 2033 (the "Termination Date"). The Termination Date may be extended once for up to one year; once for up to an additional six months; and the Trust may conduct an eligible tender offer. Upon termination or the eligible tender offer, each common shareholder would be eligible to be paid its pro rata portion of the Trust's net assets. If due to tendered shares the Trust's net assets would total less than $100 million, then the Trust will begin to terminate on or before the Termination Date. Following the tender offer, if the Trust's net assets are greater than $100 million, the Trust may eliminate the term structure upon a vote of its Board of Trustees.

Investment in the Trust involves special risk considerations. The Trust is designed as a long-term investment and not as a trading vehicle. The Trust is not intended to be a complete investment program. The Trust's performance and the value of its investments will vary in response to changes in interest rates, inflation and other market factors. Investors should consider the risks as well as other information in the Trust's prospectus. Shares of closed-end funds trade in the secondary market and may frequently trade at a discount to their net asset value and initial offering price. The risk of loss due to this discount may be greater for initial investors expecting to sell their shares in a relatively short period after completion of the initial public offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. An offer will be made only by means of the prospectus. An investor should carefully read the Trust's prospectus, which includes a discussion of investment objectives, risk factors, fees and expenses, before investing. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from the Trust at 877-215-1330 or contact your financial advisor.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Trust, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the Trust nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements in the future.

Risk is inherent in all investing. There can be no assurance that the Trust will achieve its investment objective, and you could lose some or all of your investment.

NOT FDIC INSURED NO BANK GUARANTEE MAY LOSE VALUE

Thornburg Securities Corporation, Distributor

Media Inquiries
Michael Corrao
Director of Global Communications
Thornburg Investment Management
Tel: +1 (505) 467-5345
Email: mcorrao@thornburg.com

1 Includes $46.7 billion in assets under management and $1.9 billion in assets under advisement as of June 30, 2021.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thornburg-income-builder-opportunities-trust-closes-public-offering-of-common-shares-301347787.html

SOURCE Thornburg Investment Management

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Why Robinhood Stock Rocketed 24% Today

    What happened Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the popular app-based, trade-by-phone stock brokerage, soared to close up 24.2% on Tuesday. You can probably thank Cathie Wood for that. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued their steady descent on Tuesday, falling 5.6% heading into midday trading. Shares of the movie theater operator have fallen 12% over the past week and are down 35% in the last month. The current stock decline, though, suggests a weakening of resolve among the theater operator's self-proclaimed "apes" heading into AMC's second-quarter earnings report next Monday.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is Estimated to Break Profit in 2023, Inflation Poses an Extra Risk

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) future prospects, breakeven date and a latent risk factor.

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Why E-Home Household Service Stock Plummeted on Tuesday

    Shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), a China-based platform for booking services like moving, appliance installation, and housecleaning, were slammed on Tuesday. As of this writing, the stock was down by 57%. E-Home Household Service stock has seen some massive moves recently.

  • Tesla Stock Barely Budged Tuesday. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Tesla stock inched up just 7 cents, a gain of 0.0099%. Here's what history says happens after a day where it does nearly nothing.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.87

    Exxon Mobil Corporation's ( NYSE:XOM ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.87 per share on 10th of...

  • Robinhood Stock Jumps As Cathie Wood Reveals A New Huge Buy

    Fund manager Cathie Wood has continued to load up on shares of the popular trading app Robinhood. Wood's ARK Innovation ETF on Tuesday disclosed that it held around 4.9 million shares of Robinhood stock, representing a weighting of 0.82% in the fund. Robinhood stock closed up 24.2% at 46.80 in the stock market today, putting the value of Wood's holdings at $230 million.

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • Why Kopin Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) were tumbling this morning after the company reported second-quarter results that failed to meet analysts' consensus estimates. Kopin's revenue increased 12% from the year-ago quarter to $9.9 million, but that fell short of Wall Street's consensus estimate of $11.6 million for the quarter. Additionally, the company's adjusted net loss per share of $0.04 was worse than analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share.

  • Why Bausch Health Companies Is Plunging Today

    Investors of healthcare giant Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) are having a rather rainy afternoon. During the quarter, Bausch Health improved its revenue by 26% year over year to $2.1 billion. In addition, Bausch Health is spinning off its dermatology laser hardware Solta Medical subsidiary into an independent publicly traded company.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Jumped Tuesday

    Enphase's shares have been rising since it reported earnings last week, and they got another boost today.

  • Why Fastly Stock Fell on Tuesday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) took a 2.4% hit on Tuesday, even as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose by about 0.6%. In all likelihood, the growth stock's decline in the session was primarily a continuation of the bearish trend that it has been experiencing as the market looks ahead to the company's earnings report, due out on Wednesday. After soaring in 2020, Fastly stock has given back some of its massive gains in 2021.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • Brokers Are Upgrading Their Views On Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) With These New Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant...

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 10 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying for post-earnings gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 5 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains. Retail investors who use internet forums like Reddit and StockTwits to outline their market strategy have […]

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • Why Transocean Stock Crashed -- Then Recovered -- Today

    Transocean (NYSE: RIG) stock got a big jolt on the morning of Aug. 3 and tumbled 12% by 10 a.m. EDT. At a time when pockets of the oil and gas industry are making money off this year's rally in oil prices, Transocean's contract drilling revenue slumped 29.4% year over year and its adjusted net loss ballooned to $109 million from $1 million in Q2 2020. Although consensus estimates called for a loss, the sharp drop in Transocean's revenue caught the market off guard.