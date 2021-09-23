U.S. markets open in 8 hours 57 minutes

Thorne HealthTech Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $10.00 per share. Thorne HealthTech has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Thorne HealthTech, are expected to be $70.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2021, under the ticker symbol "THRN," and the offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Cowen and Evercore ISI are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. RBC Capital Markets is acting as an additional book-running manager.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 22, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to the initial public offering may be obtained from: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department; Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com or by telephone at (833) 297-2926; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com or by telephone at (888) 474-0200.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. Thorne HealthTech is a science-driven wellness company that is utilizing testing and data to create improved product efficacy and deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Thorne HealthTech's unique, vertically integrated brands, Thorne and Onegevity, provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime.

CONTACTS
Media
Isabella Wiltse
thornemedia@edelman.com

Investors
Danielle O'Brien
thorneIR@edelman.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thorne-healthtech-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-301383525.html

SOURCE Thorne HealthTech

