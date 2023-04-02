U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,296.71
    -129.81 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Thorne HealthTech, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:THRN) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 15x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Thorne HealthTech, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:THRN) P/E ratio of 15.8x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Thorne HealthTech as its earnings have been rising very briskly. The P/E is probably moderate because investors think this strong earnings growth might not be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Check out our latest analysis for Thorne HealthTech

pe
pe

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Thorne HealthTech will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

How Is Thorne HealthTech's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Thorne HealthTech's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 118% last year. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 5.0% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's curious that Thorne HealthTech's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Thorne HealthTech currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider market forecast. When we see weak earnings with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Thorne HealthTech that you need to take into consideration.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • One Risk Was Missing From Strategists’ 2023 View: Banking Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the top Wall Street strategists who predicted a rocky first half for equity markets back in December, many warned about mounting economic and profit risks from higher interest rates, but no one saw the turmoil in the banking sector coming.Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • Republic First Is ‘NOT’ First Republic, But Try Telling Traders That

    (Bloomberg) -- A case of mistaken identity is sparking a selloff in Republic First Bancorp Inc., which had fallen by more than 40% this month because investors have it confused with embattled First Republic Bank.Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsNew York Plans to

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • Market Rally Builds Momentum; Tesla Breaks Out With Deliveries Due As EV Rivals Report

    The market rally is building momentum with more stocks flashing buy signals. Tesla deliveries are due as EV rivals report Q1 sales.

  • Investors Dumped Bank Stocks. Insiders at 2 Small Banks Bought Shares.

    Insiders at Peapack-Gladstone and Bankwell Financial scooped up shares in March as the banking sector tanked after SVB’s collapse.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Tesla Stock Has Gained 68% In 2023; Could A Beat On Deliveries Take It Higher?

    Wall Street forecasts 432,000 Tesla deliveries in the first quarter, but it could be closer to 420,000.

  • NIO, Li Auto, XPeng March Deliveries Gave Investors What They Want.

    March deliveries from the three Chinese EV makers fell within the companies' guided ranges. Combined deliveries were up month over month and year over year.

  • Soaring Auto Loan Rates Are the Latest Roadblock for Car Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when it seemed like things were getting back to normal at Rhett Ricart’s Columbus, Ohio, car dealerships — after pandemic-induced inventory shortages and runaway price inflation — a new obstacle emerged to keep buyers from closing the deal: soaring interest rates on auto loans.Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParent

  • Veteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks Flying

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism about imminent rate cuts is stirring animal spirits — and unease — in equal measure at the end of a turbulent quarter in markets. Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsNew York Plans to Close Key Streets for Trump’s ArraignmentProminent money

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $23.58, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day.

  • Can I Actually Retire at 30 With $10 Million?

    The sum of $10 million might sound like a lot – and to the average person, it is. But what if you want to retire at just 30 years old and potentially live another 40, 50 or even 60 years … Continue reading → The post Is $10 million Enough to Retire at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Branson’s space dreams are crashing to Earth for the last time

    No one said extraterrestrial exploration was easy but some attempts are best quickly forgotten.

  • How much you need to earn to afford a $500,000 home

    The average U.S. home sales price hit $535,800 in 2022. We asked experts how much you need to earn to afford a home around that price point.

  • Mind the Aftershocks: Post-Tantrum Market Calm Unnerves Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Weeks of gut-wrenching turmoil are keeping investors on the lookout for further volatility explosions, despite the uneasy calm that’s recently descended on world markets. Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsNew York Plans to Close Key Streets for Tru

  • US Power Plant Firm Goes Bankrupt After Winter Storm Penalties

    (Bloomberg) -- Lincoln Power LLC, the owner of two Illinois power plants, filed for bankruptcy after its financial strain was exacerbated by nearly $39 million in penalties levied by the biggest US electric-grid operator. Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsNew Yor

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.