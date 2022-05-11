U.S. markets closed

Thorne HealthTech Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

·19 min read
In this article:
  • THRN

Reaffirms Full-Year 2022 Guidance

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne HealthTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing personalized, innovative solutions to help people live healthier, longer lives, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

THT Logo (PRNewsfoto/Thorne HealthTech, Inc.)
THT Logo (PRNewsfoto/Thorne HealthTech, Inc.)

Highlights:

  • Net sales grew 22.9% to $54.7 million, with direct-to-consumer ("DTC") sales growth of 33.0%

  • Gross profit grew 29.6% to $30.1 million; gross margin increased 285 basis points to 55.1%

  • Net income attributable to common stockholders of $5.0 million; adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million

  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.09; adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.12

  • Full-year 2022 guidance reaffirmed for projected net sales of $240 million to $250 million; adjusted EBITDA of $30 million to $35 million; and adjusted EPS of $0.28 to $0.30

"Our solid first quarter performance was driven by robust growth across sales channels," said Paul Jacobson, Thorne HealthTech's chairman and CEO. "More health professionals, sports organizations, and individuals are becoming aware of the science-backed solutions we offer that help optimize performance and inform personalized decisions that can lead to a longer, healthier life. With the recent launch of our healthy aging campaign, positive results from the OneDraw blood collection device study and upcoming product launches, we are strengthening our position in each of our end markets."

Net Sales


The following table provides a summary of sales by channel for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the three
months ended March 31, 20211:




Three Months Ended March 31,



Amounts


Year-Over-Year


As % of Net Sales

(dollars in thousands)


2022


2021


$ Change


% Change


2022


2021

DTC


$ 25,810


$ 19,404


$ 6,406


33.0%


47.2%


43.6%

Professional/B2B1


28,858


25,080


3,778


15.1%


52.8%


56.4%

Net sales


$ 54,668


$ 44,484


$ 10,184


22.9%


100.0%


100.0%

__________________

1 "Professional" is generally in reference to our network of health professionals; and "B2B" is generally in reference to business-to-business customers.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company's number of active subscriptions grew 57.0% to approximately 265,000, compared to approximately 168,000 as of March 31, 2021. The Company continued to experience high customer retention, recurring purchases, and low customer acquisition costs. For each of the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company's annual life-time value ("LTV") to customer acquisition cost ("CAC") ratio was 6.2x.

Cost of Sales and Gross Profit


The following table provides a summary of cost of sales and gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the
three months ended March 31, 2021:




Three Months Ended March 31,



Amounts


Year-Over-Year


As % of Net Sales

(dollars in thousands)


2022


2021


$ Change


% Change


2022


2021

Net sales


$ 54,668


$ 44,484


$ 10,184


22.9%


100.0%


100.0%

Cost of sales


24,551


21,247


3,304


15.5%


44.9%


47.8%

Gross profit


$ 30,117


$ 23,237


$ 6,880


29.6%


55.1%


52.2%

Operating Expenses


The following table provides a summary of select operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the
three months ended March 31, 2021:




Three Months Ended March 31,



Amounts


Year-Over-Year


As % of Net Sales

(dollars in thousands)


2022


2021


$ Change


% Change


2022


2021

R&D


$ 1,968


$ 907


$ 1,061


117.0%


3.6%


2.0%

Marketing


5,730


4,239


1,491


35.2%


10.5%


9.5%

SG&A


17,638


11,237


6,401


57.0%


32.3%


25.3%

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share


The following tables provide a summary of net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income,
diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the three
months ended March 31, 2021:




Three Months Ended March 31,



Amounts


Year-Over-Year

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


2022


2021


$ Change


% Change2

Net income attributable to common stockholders


$ 4,981


$ –


$ 4,981


n.m

Adjusted EBITDA


8,651


8,350


301


3.6%

Adjusted net income


6,552


6,373


179


2.8%

Diluted earnings per share


$ 0.09


$ –


$ 0.09


n.m

Adjusted diluted earnings per share


$ .12


$ 0.36


$ (0.24)


(66.7%)

__________

2 Not meaningful (n.m.) year-over-year comparison as it relates to the percentage change due to net earnings in the current period and net loss in the comparative
prior period.

Important disclosures about, and reconciliations of, non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS") are provided in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

Financial Position

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $31.4 million in cash, and it had $2.3 million of debt outstanding, inclusive of $0.8 million attributable to finance lease liabilities.

On April 8, 2022, the Company entered into a new loan agreement that provides a $15.0 million revolving line of credit (the "Line of Credit"). Outstanding borrowings under the Line of Credit are subject to interest at a rate equal to the Bloomberg Short-Term Bank Yield Index rate, plus 1.50 percentage points, and is subject to an unused commitment fee of 0.2% per year due quarterly until the expiration of the loan agreement on March 31, 2027. There are no outstanding borrowings under the Line of Credit as of the date of this news release.

Financial Guidance


The Company is reaffirming its previously issued full-year 2022 guidance, which remains as follows:




Low – High ($)


Low – High (Y/Y%)

Net sales


$240 million – $250 million


30% – 35%

Gross margin



53% – 55%

Adjusted EBITDA


$30 million – $35 million


46% – 70%

Adjusted diluted EPS


$0.28 – $0.30


3% – 11%

The Company's financial guidance assumes the following:

  • Foreign exchange rates, the effects of which are currently not significant, will remain in effect throughout the year

  • Net sales attributable to the acquisition of Nutrativa are expected to contribute to between 1% and 2% of projected net sales growth for the year

  • Marketing costs are expected to be between 16% and 18% of net sales; these costs are expected to be lower in the first quarter compared to the second through fourth quarters of the year due to the anticipated timing of certain brand campaigns which have typically resulted in incremental net sales both during and after such campaigns

  • For adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, guidance also assumes (i) an estimated full-year adjusted tax rate of 10% and (ii) diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 62.0 million as of December 31, 2022

In addition, while the Company expects that (i) advanced purchases of necessary raw materials for its products are sufficient to meet anticipated demand for the full-year and (ii) remaining costs for the construction of its new manufacturing and distribution facility in South Carolina will approximate forecasted amounts, the Company's guidance also assumes that existing global supply chain and inflation conditions do not further deteriorate.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 8 a.m. (U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results. A live webcast of the call can be accessed by logging onto the investors section of the Thorne HealthTech website at https://investors.thornehealthtech.com. A replay will be available on the same website after the call.

In addition, the conference call can be accessed over the phone by dialing +1 844 200 6205 for U.S. callers, or +1 929 526 1599 for international callers, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. An audio replay will be available for 7 days following the call. To access the replay, dial +1 866 813 9403 (U.S.) or +44 204 525 0658 (International). The access code for the live call and replay is 237057.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing personalized, innovative solutions to help people life healthier, longer lives. Thorne HealthTech is a science-driven wellness company that is utilizing testing and data to create improved product efficacy and deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. Thorne HealthTech's unique, vertically integrated brands, Thorne and Onegevity, provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the conditions of our industry, our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, development plans, expected research and development costs, regulatory strategy, product and service development, sales and marketing activities, international expansion efforts, timing and likelihood of success, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "guidance," "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding financial guidance, market opportunity, ability to penetrate the market, expanded product offerings and expectations for growth. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about our business, the industry in which we operate and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, and these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or development. These forward-looking statements are current only as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Thorne HealthTech's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 16, 2022 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which we plan to file on or about May 12, 2022, and other SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding its financial results, the Company has provided certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in this press release, including: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share.

The Company calculates EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income or loss excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense and income taxes. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, by further excluding non-cash items for stock-based compensation expenses, change in fair value of warrant liability, loss on Drawbridge step acquisition, loss on Drawbridge transaction, guarantee fees and income or loss from equity in unconsolidated affiliates. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. The Company calculates adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income or loss excluding (i) stock-based compensation expenses, change in fair value of warrant liability, loss on Drawbridge step acquisition, loss on Drawbridge transaction, guarantee fees and income or loss from equity in unconsolidated affiliates and (ii) utilizing an adjusted provision for income taxes based on the Company's estimate of applicable statutory rates.

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share should be viewed as measures of operating performance that are supplements to, and not substitutes for, operating income or loss, net income or loss and other GAAP measures of income and loss. The Company has included EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share in this press release because they are key measures used by the Company's management to evaluate and compare the Company's financial and operational performance over multiple periods, identifying trends affecting the Company's business, formulating business plans and making strategic decisions. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses or income in calculating adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses and certain non-recurring variable charges. In addition, the Company believes that providing each of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, together with a reconciliation of net income or loss to each such measure, helps investors make comparisons between Thorne HealthTech and other companies that may have different capital structures, different tax rates and different forms of employee compensation. Each of EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share has inherent limitations because of the excluded items, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled metrics used by other companies.

The Company has not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to certain costs, the most significant of which are incentive compensation (including stock-based compensation), certain fair value measurements, acquisition transactions and integration, tax items and others that may arise during the year, each of which are potential adjustments to future earnings. The Company expects the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

THORNE HEALTHTECH, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)



March 31,


December 31,


2022


2021

Assets




Current Assets




Cash

$ 31,403,174


$ 51,100,915

Accounts receivable, net

9,158,909


5,285,321

Related party receivables

5,909


366,590

Inventories, net

50,424,216


41,012,124

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,184,583


3,494,473

Total current assets

95,176,791


101,259,423





Restricted cash

4,900,000


4,900,000

Property and equipment, net

30,862,978


27,030,400

Operating lease right-of-use asset, net

17,037,892


17,836,756

Finance lease right-of-use asset

783,075


883,076

Intangible assets, net

16,742,424


6,592,316

Goodwill

16,541,041


14,440,683

Investments

1,400,000


400,000

Equity-method investments

963,685


963,685

Other assets

1,267,885


993,538

Total assets

$ 185,675,771


$ 175,299,877







THORNE HEALTHTECH, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)



March 31,


December 31,


2022


2021

Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)




Current Liabilities




Accounts payable

$ 18,042,286


$ 16,889,756

Accrued payroll

3,629,110


2,526,917

Other accrued expenses

1,477,320


1,144,573

Related party payables

975,344


1,634,775

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

2,037,520


2,633,236

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

403,824


413,487

Current portion of long-term debt

501,453


494,173

Total current liabilities

27,066,857


25,736,917

Long-term Liabilities




Revolving line of credit


Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

27,317,705


27,605,739

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

398,578


482,544

Long-term debt, net of current portion

955,505


1,083,634

Warrant liability

2,124,485


2,058,566

Total liabilities

57,862,440


56,967,400





Series E convertible preferred stock; par value $0.01, 0 shares authorized as of March
31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of
March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively






Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)




Common stock; par value $0.01, 200,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31,
2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 52,728,814 and 52,554,214 shares
issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

527,288


525,542

Common stock, Class B; no par value, 0 shares authorized as of March 31,
2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of
March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively


Additional paid-in capital

252,395,590


250,163,984

Accumulated deficit

(127,178,957)


(132,158,016)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(65,545)


Total stockholders' equity —Thorne HealthTech, Inc

125,678,376


118,531,510

Non-controlling interest

2,134,955


(199,033)

Total stockholders' equity

127,813,331


118,332,477

Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity

$ 185,675,771


$ 175,299,877







THORNE HEALTHTECH, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2022


2021

Net sales

$ 54,668,198


$ 44,483,740

Cost of sales

24,550,591


21,246,522

Gross profit

30,117,607


23,237,218

Operating expenses:




Research and development

1,967,666


907,170

Marketing

5,730,253


4,239,017

Selling, general and administrative

17,637,681


11,237,303

Income from operations

4,782,007


6,853,728

Other income (expense):




Interest expense, net

(30,157)


(282,645)

Guarantee fees


(138,864)

Change in fair value of warrant liability

(65,919)


(1,627,751)

Other income, net

57,885


Total other income (expense), net

(38,221)


(2,049,260)

Income before income taxes and loss from equity interests in unconsolidated affiliates

4,743,786


4,804,468

Income tax expense

32,545


40,530

Net income before loss from equity interests in unconsolidated affiliates

4,711,241


4,763,938

Loss from equity interests in unconsolidated affiliates


(57,448)

Net income

4,711,241


4,706,490

Net loss—non-controlling interest

(267,818)


Net income attributable to Thorne HealthTech, Inc

4,979,059


4,706,490

Undistributed earnings attributable to Series E convertible preferred stockholders


(4,706,490)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 4,979,059


$ —





Earnings per share:




Basic

$ 0.09


$ —

Diluted

$ 0.09


$ —

Weighted average common shares outstanding:




Basic

52,564,779


17,650,035

Diluted

56,624,951


17,650,035

THORNE HEALTHTECH, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2022


2021

Cash Flows from Operating Activities




Net income

$ 4,711,241


$ 4,706,490

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating
activities:




Depreciation and amortization

1,341,850


985,401

Change in fair value of warrant liability

65,919


1,627,751

Non-cash lease expense

1,573,757


1,450,595

Stock-based compensation

2,009,412


510,522

Change in receivable and inventory reserves

20,479


(104,589)

Loss from equity interests in unconsolidated affiliates


57,448

Change in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(3,866,766))


(1,919,225)

Related party receivables

(167,284)


(339,643)

Related party payables

(659,431)


1,335,093

Inventories

(9,424,379)


(3,549,422)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(964,457)


(1,219,851)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,405,354


7,109,669

Operating lease liabilities

(1,546,936)


(1,863,504)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(4,501,241)


8,786,735

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:




Purchase of property and equipment

(1,492,540)


(589,212)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired

(14,862,287)


Purchase of investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

(1,000,000)


Purchase of license agreements

(375,000)


Net cash used in investing activities

(17,729,827)


(589,212)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:




Payments on long-term debt and finance leases

(226,874)


(125,845)

Proceeds from issuance of ownership interest in consolidated subsidiary

2,601,806


Proceeds from exercise of stock options

223,940


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

2,598,872


(125,845)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash

(65,545)


Net increase in cash and restricted cash

(19,697,741)


8,071,678

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period

56,000,915


15,262,094

Cash and restricted cash, end of period

$ 36,303,174


$ 23,333,772

THORNE HEALTHTECH, INC.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2022


2021

Net income to common stockholders

$ 4,979,059


$ —

Undistributed earnings attributable to Series E convertible preferred stockholders


4,706,490

Net income attributable to Thorne HealthTech, Inc

4,979,059


4,706,490

Net loss—non-controlling interest

(267,818)


Net income

$ 4,711,241


$ 4,706,490





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation




Net income

$ 4,711,241


$ 4,706,490

Depreciation and amortization

1,341,850


985,401

Interest expense, net

30,157


282,645

Income tax expense

32,545


40,530

EBITDA

6,115,793


6,015,066

EBITDA margin

11.2%


13.5%

Adjustments:




Stock-based compensation

2,009,412


510,522

Change in fair value of warrant liability

65,919


1,627,751

Guarantee fees


138,864

Loss from equity interests in unconsolidated affiliates


57,448

Acquisition costs

460,411


Adjusted EBITDA

$ 8,651,535


$ 8,349,651

Adjusted EBITDA margin

15.8%


18.8%





Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation




Net income

$ 4,711,241


$ 4,706,490

Income tax expense

32,545


40,530

Stock-based compensation

2,009,412


510,522

Change in fair value of warrant liability

65,919


1,627,751

Guarantee fees


138,864

Loss from equity interests in unconsolidated affiliates


57,448

Acquisition costs

460,411


Adjusted net income before adjusted tax expense

7,279,528


7,081,605

Adjusted income tax expense

(727,953)


(708,161)

Adjusted net income

$ 6,551,575


$ 6,373,445





Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

52,624,951


17,650,035

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.12


$ 0.36

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thorne-healthtech-reports-first-quarter-2022-results-301545237.html

SOURCE Thorne HealthTech, Inc.

