Thorne HealthTech's (NASDAQ:THRN) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Thorne HealthTech is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.032 = US$6.0m ÷ (US$230m - US$40m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Thorne HealthTech has an ROCE of 3.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Personal Products industry average of 13%.

View our latest analysis for Thorne HealthTech

roce

In the above chart we have measured Thorne HealthTech's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Thorne HealthTech here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Thorne HealthTech has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses three years ago, but now it's earning 3.2% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Thorne HealthTech is utilizing 178% more capital than it was three years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

Story continues

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 17%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that Thorne HealthTech has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line

To the delight of most shareholders, Thorne HealthTech has now broken into profitability. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 33% in the last year. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Thorne HealthTech, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Thorne HealthTech may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here