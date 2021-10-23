U.S. markets closed

Thornton Law Firm Announces Investigation On Behalf of SNAP Shareholders

October 23, 2021
BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that it is investigating Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) for potential violations of the securities laws in connection with recent disclosures of advertising-related issues. SNAP investors are encouraged to contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Snap for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

Shares of Snap Inc. fell after CEO Evan Spiegel revealed that SNAP's "advertising business was disrupted by changes to iOS ad tracking that were broadly rolled out by Apple in June and July" and that the "new Apple-provided measurement solution" did not scale as the Company "had expected." The Company reported disappointing Q4 guidance as "changes to advertising tracking on iOS" have impacted their advertising partners. Snap admitted that it was "more difficult for advertising partners to measure and manage their ad campaigns for iOS."

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



