Thornton Law Firm Announces Investigation into CareDx

·1 min read
In this article:
BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that it is investigating CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) for potential securities violations. Investors who currently own securities of CDNA may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/CareDx for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

Thornton Law Firm LLC, Attorneys At Law logo
Thornton Law Firm LLC, Attorneys At Law logo

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/CareDx

On October 28, 2021, after the market closed, CareDx, Inc. disclosed it is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice in relation to its kidney testing and phlebotomy services. It was also revealed that CareDx is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for similar issues, as well as certain accounting and public reporting practices, and the Company received an information request from an unnamed state agency.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/CareDx

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:

Thornton Law Firm LLP
1 Lincoln Street
State Street Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
www.tenlaw.com/cases/CareDx

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670414/Thornton-Law-Firm-Announces-Investigation-into-CareDx

