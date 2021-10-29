Thornton Law Firm Announces Investigation into CareDx

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that it is investigating CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) for potential securities violations. Investors who currently own securities of CDNA may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/CareDx for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

On October 28, 2021, after the market closed, CareDx, Inc. disclosed it is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice in relation to its kidney testing and phlebotomy services. It was also revealed that CareDx is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for similar issues, as well as certain accounting and public reporting practices, and the Company received an information request from an unnamed state agency.

