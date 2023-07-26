Those who invested in A2Z Smart Technologies (CVE:AZ) three years ago are up 162%

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (CVE:AZ) share price down 29% in the last month. But in three years the returns have been great. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 162% in that time. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

A2Z Smart Technologies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years A2Z Smart Technologies saw its revenue grow at 83% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 38% compound over three years. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say A2Z Smart Technologies is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for A2Z Smart Technologies in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for A2Z Smart Technologies shares, which cost holders 23%, while the market was up about 7.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 38% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand A2Z Smart Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for A2Z Smart Technologies (of which 3 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

