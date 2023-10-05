Those who invested in Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) a year ago are up 237%

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) share price has soared 237% return in just a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 55% in about a quarter. Looking back further, the stock price is 227% higher than it was three years ago.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Abercrombie & Fitch grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 48%. The share price gain of 237% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Abercrombie & Fitch has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Abercrombie & Fitch's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Abercrombie & Fitch shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 237% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 27%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Abercrombie & Fitch you should know about.

