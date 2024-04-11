Those who invested in Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) five years ago are up 167%

It hasn't been the best quarter for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 10% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that shareholders have received really good returns over the last five years. In fact, the share price is 167% higher today. To some, the recent pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a fast rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Acadia Healthcare Company achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 41% per year. We do note that extraordinary items have impacted its earnings history. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 22% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

A Different Perspective

Acadia Healthcare Company shareholders gained a total return of 2.2% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 22% per year for five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Acadia Healthcare Company better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Acadia Healthcare Company you should know about.

