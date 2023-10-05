Those who invested in Advance Synergy Berhad (KLSE:ASB) a year ago are up 135%

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Advance Synergy Berhad (KLSE:ASB) share price has soared 133% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 3.4% in the last three years.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Advance Synergy Berhad wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Advance Synergy Berhad saw its revenue grow by 92%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. And the share price has responded, gaining 133% as we previously mentioned. That sort of revenue growth is bound to attract attention, even if the company doesn't turn a profit. The strong share price rise indicates optimism, so there may be a better opportunity for buyers as the hype fades a bit.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Advance Synergy Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 135% over one year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 6% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Advance Synergy Berhad (at least 2 which are significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

