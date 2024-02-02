Those who invested in Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) five years ago are up 240%

While Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 25% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. We think most investors would be happy with the 240% return, over that period. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend. While the returns over the last 5 years have been good, we do feel sorry for those shareholders who haven't held shares that long, because the share price is down 52% in the last three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Aemetis isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Aemetis saw its revenue grow at 4.8% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering the bottom line. In comparison, the share price rise of 28% per year over the last half a decade is pretty impressive. While we wouldn't be overly concerned, it might be worth checking whether you think the fundamental business gains really justify the share price action. Some might suggest that the sentiment around the stock is rather positive.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 18% in the last year, Aemetis shareholders lost 22%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 28%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Aemetis better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Aemetis (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

