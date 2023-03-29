U.S. markets open in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,032.25
    +30.75 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,752.00
    +164.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,844.25
    +111.75 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.80
    +17.00 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.85
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,962.60
    -10.90 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.25
    -1.35 (-6.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2330
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9820
    +1.1070 (+0.85%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,125.48
    +1,064.09 (+3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.33
    +372.65 (+153.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,514.68
    +30.43 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Those who invested in AJ Bell (LON:AJB) a year ago are up 16%

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) share price is 13% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 7.3% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 9.7% in three years.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Check out our latest analysis for AJ Bell

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

AJ Bell was able to grow EPS by 6.4% in the last twelve months. The share price gain of 13% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on AJ Bell's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for AJ Bell the TSR over the last 1 year was 16%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that AJ Bell shareholders have gained 16% (in total) over the last year. That includes the value of the dividend. That gain actually surpasses the 5% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AJ Bell better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for AJ Bell that you should be aware of.

AJ Bell is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

