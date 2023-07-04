Those who invested in Ajiya Berhad (KLSE:AJIYA) three years ago are up 239%

It hasn't been the best quarter for Ajiya Berhad (KLSE:AJIYA) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. In three years the stock price has launched 239% higher: a great result. So the recent fall in the share price should be viewed in that context. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Ajiya Berhad was able to grow its EPS at 115% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 50% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 6.07 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Ajiya Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 43% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 22% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Ajiya Berhad has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

