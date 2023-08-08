Those who invested in AO World (LON:AO.) a year ago are up 110%

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the AO World plc (LON:AO.) share price has soared 110% return in just a single year. It's also good to see the share price up 17% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 49% in three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year AO World grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

The company was close to break-even last year, so earnings per share of UK£0.011 isn't particularly stand out. But judging by the share price, the market is very pleased with the milestone of reaching profitability. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that AO World has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 110% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 5% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for AO World you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

