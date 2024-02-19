Those who invested in Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) a year ago are up 662%

Active investing isn't easy, but for those that do it, the aim is to find the best companies to buy, and to profit handsomely. When you buy and hold the right company, the returns can make a huge difference to both you and your family. In the case of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI), the share price is up an incredible 662% in the last year alone. On top of that, the share price is up 60% in about a quarter. It is also impressive that the stock is up 82% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Applied Optoelectronics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Applied Optoelectronics saw its revenue grow by 1.5%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. So it's truly surprising that the share price rocketed 662% in a single year. It's great to see that some have made big profits, but we aren't so sure that the increase is justified. It just goes to show that big money can be made if you buy the right stock early.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Applied Optoelectronics will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

We're pleased to report that Applied Optoelectronics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 662% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Applied Optoelectronics (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

