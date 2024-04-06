Those who invested in Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) five years ago are up 74%

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last quarter. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 74%, less than the market return of 90%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Atlassian isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally hope to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Atlassian saw its revenue grow at 26% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. It's good to see that the stock has 12%, but not entirely surprising given revenue shows strong growth. If the strong revenue growth continues, we'd hope to see the share price to follow, in time. Of course, you'll have to research the business more fully to figure out if this is an attractive opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Atlassian in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Atlassian provided a TSR of 24% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 12% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Atlassian , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

