Those who invested in Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) three years ago are up 36%

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) share price is up 26% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 9.0% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 3.3% , including dividends .

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Atmos Energy was able to grow its EPS at 6.2% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. In comparison, the 8% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. This suggests that, as the business progressed over the last few years, it gained the confidence of market participants. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Atmos Energy the TSR over the last 3 years was 36%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Atmos Energy provided a TSR of 3.3% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 6% per year for five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Atmos Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Atmos Energy that you should be aware of before investing here.

