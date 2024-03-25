Those who invested in AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) five years ago are up 154%

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) share price has soared 144% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. In more good news, the share price has risen 26% in thirty days. We note that AutoCanada reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, AutoCanada became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered AutoCanada's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for AutoCanada shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 154%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that AutoCanada has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 49% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 20% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for AutoCanada (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

