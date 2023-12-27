Those who invested in Bowen Coking Coal (ASX:BCB) five years ago are up 452%

Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 19% in the last quarter. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. To be precise, the stock price is 425% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 65% drop, in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Bowen Coking Coal didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Bowen Coking Coal saw its revenue grow at 99% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 39%(per year) over the same period. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Bowen Coking Coal, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

ASX:BCB Earnings and Revenue Growth December 27th 2023

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling Bowen Coking Coal stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Bowen Coking Coal's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Bowen Coking Coal hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 452% exceeds its share price return of 425%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 10% in the last year, Bowen Coking Coal shareholders lost 64%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 41%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Bowen Coking Coal (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

