Those who invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) three years ago are up 291%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) share price has soared 291% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. We note the stock price is up 2.0% in the last seven days.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals achieved compound earnings per share growth of 39% per year. In comparison, the 58% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. It's not unusual to see the market 're-rate' a stock, after a few years of growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals provided a TSR of 1.8% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 31% per year for five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Catalyst Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

