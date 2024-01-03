Those who invested in CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) five years ago are up 203%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance, the price of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) stock is up an impressive 203% over the last five years. It's also good to see the share price up 18% over the last quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 12% in the last three months.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, CBIZ managed to grow its earnings per share at 15% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 25% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that CBIZ has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that CBIZ shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 34% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 25% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for CBIZ that you should be aware of.

