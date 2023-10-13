Those who invested in centrotherm international (FRA:CTNK) five years ago are up 153%

It hasn't been the best quarter for centrotherm international AG (FRA:CTNK) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 28% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. We think most investors would be happy with the 153% return, over that period. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last half decade, centrotherm international became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

centrotherm international shareholders gained a total return of 3.5% during the year. But that was short of the market average. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 20% per year for five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand centrotherm international better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for centrotherm international that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

