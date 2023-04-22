Those who invested in centrotherm international (FRA:CTNK) three years ago are up 120%

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the centrotherm international AG (FRA:CTNK) share price is 120% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. It's also up 11% in about a month. We note that centrotherm international reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, centrotherm international moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that centrotherm international shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 5.5% over one year. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 16% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with centrotherm international , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

