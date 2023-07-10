Those who invested in Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI) a year ago are up 37%

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Coelacanth Energy Inc. (CVE:CEI) share price is 37% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 1.6% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Coelacanth Energy hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Coelacanth Energy made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Coelacanth Energy saw its revenue shrink by 4.6%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 37% the last twelve months. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Coelacanth Energy's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Coelacanth Energy shareholders have gained 37% over the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 17% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Coelacanth Energy you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

Coelacanth Energy is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

