Those who invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) five years ago are up 403%

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. To wit, the DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) share price has soared 325% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 18% gain in the last three months.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, DICK'S Sporting Goods managed to grow its earnings per share at 41% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 34% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.12.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on DICK'S Sporting Goods' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for DICK'S Sporting Goods the TSR over the last 5 years was 403%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that DICK'S Sporting Goods returned a loss of 5.8% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 23%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 38% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand DICK'S Sporting Goods better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for DICK'S Sporting Goods (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

