U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,704.20
    -15.78 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,507.35
    -16.45 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,717.87
    -54.54 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.70
    -23.25 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.52
    +0.70 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.30
    -19.50 (-1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    -0.24 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9783
    -0.0082 (-0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1000
    +0.1020 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1235
    -0.0087 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7800
    +0.5930 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,221.37
    -121.94 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.94
    -1.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,931.23
    -5.51 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Those who invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) five years ago are up 403%

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. To wit, the DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) share price has soared 325% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 18% gain in the last three months.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

View our latest analysis for DICK'S Sporting Goods

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, DICK'S Sporting Goods managed to grow its earnings per share at 41% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 34% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.12.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on DICK'S Sporting Goods' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for DICK'S Sporting Goods the TSR over the last 5 years was 403%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that DICK'S Sporting Goods returned a loss of 5.8% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 23%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 38% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand DICK'S Sporting Goods better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for DICK'S Sporting Goods (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

DICK'S Sporting Goods is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Generac stock plunges on Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Generac.

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • Why a Warren Buffett Stock Pushed Nio Higher Early Today

    Strong guidance from a fellow Chinese EV maker bodes well for what Nio and others might have to say about the third quarter.

  • Netflix will crack down on password sharing next year — here’s how it will work

    Netflix Inc. executives on Tuesday detailed their plans to crack down on users sharing their accounts on the streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) has faced setbacks selling planes to China, but the company apparently is making progress expanding its presence in other parts of the world. Shares of the aerospace giant traded up nearly 3% on Tuesday following reports the company is attempting to make inroads into the emerging India market. Boeing's 737 MAX was once expected to be among the top-selling commercial aircraft of all time, but a pair of fatal accidents led to an 18-month grounding of the plane in the U.S. and elsewhere.

  • Why Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill

    One of the most popular and enduring government programs in U.S. history, Social Security has funded the lives of senior citizens for more than 80 years. As a result, today the senior poverty rate clocks in at a mere 9%. … Continue reading → The post Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla earnings preview: Demand in focus for EV maker

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains what to watch for when Tesla reports earnings.

  • Yes, you can earn 7.5% on a checking account right now — and here’s the deal with it

    When you see a rate like 7.5% — on a checking account no less — you might think: This can’t be, right? For those interested in becoming a checking account holder at Wisconsin’s Landmark Credit Union, you can earn 7.5%. To join this credit union you or an immediate family member must live or work in one of several various counties in Wisconsin and northeastern Illinois.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Stocks Near Multi-Year Lows That Are Red-Hot Buys

    Two such stocks to consider right now are Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA). Medtronic provides investors with a great way to gain exposure to the healthcare industry. The current bear market has created an attractive opportunity for investors today.

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Is Tilray Brands Planning More Acquisitions?

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is eyeing lots of growth in the years ahead in the Canadian, U.S., and European pot markets. The cannabis producer is the largest one in Canada, but a lack of legalization in other parts of the world is limiting its growth today, with the company's top line struggling in recent quarters to give growth-oriented investors much of a reason to buy its shares. Earlier this month, Tilray reported its first-quarter numbers for its fiscal 2023 (ended Aug. 31).

  • Inflation Causes IRS to Raise Tax Brackets, Standard Deduction by 7%

    To reflect higher inflation, the agency implemented adjustments to key tax code parameters for 2023 such as the standard deduction and the income thresholds where tax rates take effect.

  • Netflix posts strong Q3 earnings, Wall Street analysts upgrade the stock

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Netflix.

  • Nvidia Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) bears are out in full force this year as the stock has lost a whopping 60% of its value so far in 2022, and the recent developments in the personal computer (PC) and data center markets suggest that the bears will continue to enjoy an upper hand. From shrinking sales of PCs that have impacted Nvidia's gaming business to restrictions on sales of data center chips to China, the semiconductor giant is facing substantial headwinds right now. Amid these headwinds, Nvidia bears will argue that the stock's decline isn't over yet.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

    After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Cathie Wood and ARK Invest have a very optimistic price target on the company of $605 by 2026, which implies a 1,050% return from the stock's current price of roughly $52.60.

  • Is Intel Making a Mistake?

    In this video, I will talk about Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) plan to take Mobileye public at a $20 billion valuation. This is much less than the initial $50 billion one it got in April, but there might be no other choice.

  • ASML posts earnings beat, shrugging off downbeat tone from chip makers

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the surge in shares for ASML amid strong third-quarter earnings.

  • Mullen Automotive to Buy Electric Last Mile Solutions Assets Out of Bankruptcy

    Electric-vehicle startup Mullen Automotive said it has gained court approval to buy Electric Last Mile Solutions’s assets out of bankruptcy.

  • Electric vehicle maker acquires large site in West Valley

    While the auto manufacturer has mainly produced battery electric vehicles, it has also produced several alpha prototypes of its fuel cell electric vehicles, which run on hydrogen.

  • Tesla Humiliates Volkswagen, Mercedes

    In the race for electric vehicles, every detail counts because it can make the difference. For Tesla , the current market leader, the mission is clear: to preserve its lead and increase it to leave only crumbs for its rivals, who came too late in the game. As for his rivals - and there are many of them - they are fighting for the second place but they aim to dethrone Tesla in the near future.