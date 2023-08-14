Those who invested in Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) three years ago are up 40%

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. Just take a look at Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX), which is up 40%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 26% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 12%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Dropbox achieved compound earnings per share growth of 166% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 12% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Dropbox shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 12% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 0.1% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

