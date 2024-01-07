Those who invested in Element 25 (ASX:E25) five years ago are up 138%

Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 17% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that shareholders have received really good returns over the last five years. We think most investors would be happy with the 138% return, over that period. To some, the recent pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a fast rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 58% decline over the last twelve months.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Element 25 wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years Element 25 saw its revenue grow at 81% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 19% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes Element 25 worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

ASX:E25 Earnings and Revenue Growth January 7th 2024

A Different Perspective

Investors in Element 25 had a tough year, with a total loss of 58%, against a market gain of about 10%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 19% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Element 25 better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Element 25 is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

