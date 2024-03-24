Those who invested in Emerald Resources (ASX:EMR) five years ago are up 562%

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. For example, the Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) share price is up a whopping 562% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. The last week saw the share price soften some 2.8%. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, Emerald Resources became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Emerald Resources' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Emerald Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 85% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 46% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Emerald Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Emerald Resources you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

