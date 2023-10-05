Those who invested in Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) a year ago are up 37%

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) share price is up 35% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 10% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 0.7% lower than it was three years ago.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Encompass Health was able to grow EPS by 38% in the last twelve months. We note that the earnings per share growth isn't far from the share price growth (of 35%). So this implies that investor expectations of the company have remained pretty steady. We don't think its coincidental that the share price is growing at a similar rate to the earnings per share.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Encompass Health's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Encompass Health shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 37% over one year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 4% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Encompass Health is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

