Those who invested in Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) five years ago are up 26%

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 24% over a half decade.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate half decade during which the share price slipped, Exelon actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 2.3% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the the market had expectations of much higher growth, five years ago. Having said that, we might get a better idea of what's going on with the stock by looking at other metrics.

We note that the dividend has remained healthy, so that wouldn't really explain the share price drop. It could be that the revenue decline of 16% per year is viewed as evidence that Exelon is shrinking. With revenue weak, and increased payouts of cash, the market might be taking the view that its best days are behind it.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Exelon is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Exelon's TSR for the last 5 years was 26%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Exelon had a tough year, with a total loss of 6.7% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 28%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Exelon is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

