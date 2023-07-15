Those who invested in Experience Co (ASX:EXP) three years ago are up 99%

While Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 18% in the last quarter. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 96% during that period.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Experience Co made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Experience Co actually saw its revenue drop by 18% per year over three years. The revenue growth might be lacking but the share price has gained 25% each year in that time. If the company is cutting costs profitability could be on the horizon, but the revenue decline is a prima facie concern.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Experience Co's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Experience Co's TSR of 99% for the 3 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Experience Co has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 18% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 10% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. Before spending more time on Experience Co it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

