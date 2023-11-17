Those who invested in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) three years ago are up 217%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance the Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) share price is 177% higher than it was three years ago. That sort of return is as solid as granite. In contrast, the stock has fallen 9.3% in the last 30 days. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Exxon Mobil was able to grow its EPS at 137% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 41% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.87.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Exxon Mobil has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Exxon Mobil stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Exxon Mobil's TSR for the last 3 years was 217%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Exxon Mobil shareholders are down 5.5% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 14%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 12% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Exxon Mobil better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Exxon Mobil has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

