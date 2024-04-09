Those who invested in Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) five years ago are up 136%

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 136% in five years. And in the last month, the share price has gained 12%. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

See our latest analysis for Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Fennec Pharmaceuticals can boast revenue growth at a rate of 98% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 19% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

This free interactive report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Fennec Pharmaceuticals provided a TSR of 20% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 19% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Story continues

Of course Fennec Pharmaceuticals may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.