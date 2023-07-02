Those who invested in FleetPartners Group (ASX:FPR) three years ago are up 84%

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, the FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR) share price is up 84% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 19% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 14% in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

FleetPartners Group became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on FleetPartners Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

FleetPartners Group shareholders have received returns of 14% over twelve months, which isn't far from the general market return. The silver lining is that the share price is up in the short term, which flies in the face of the annualised loss of 3% over the last five years. While 'turnarounds seldom turn' there are green shoots for FleetPartners Group. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for FleetPartners Group (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

