Those who invested in Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (KLSE:F&N) a year ago are up 25%

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (KLSE:F&N) share price is up 22% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 4.0% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 12% in three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 40%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 22% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

KLSE:F&N Earnings Per Share Growth January 11th 2024

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd the TSR over the last 1 year was 25%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 25% over one year. And that does include the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 1.1% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

