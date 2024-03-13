Those who invested in Futura Medical (LON:FUM) five years ago are up 175%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 175% in five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 41% gain in the last three months.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Futura Medical isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Futura Medical can boast revenue growth at a rate of 99% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 22% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. Futura Medical seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Futura Medical had a tough year, with a total loss of 14%, against a market gain of about 4.1%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 22%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Futura Medical better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Futura Medical is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

