Those who invested in Galliford Try Holdings (LON:GFRD) three years ago are up 116%

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. Just take a look at Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD), which is up 81%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 2.9% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 61% in the last year , including dividends .

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Galliford Try Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

LSE:GFRD Earnings Per Share Growth December 22nd 2023

It is of course excellent to see how Galliford Try Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Galliford Try Holdings' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Galliford Try Holdings, it has a TSR of 116% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Galliford Try Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 61% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 37% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Galliford Try Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Galliford Try Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

