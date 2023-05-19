Those who invested in Gamuda Berhad (KLSE:GAMUDA) a year ago are up 31%

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Gamuda Berhad (KLSE:GAMUDA) share price is up 14% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 5.1% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 7.4% in the last three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Gamuda Berhad grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 112%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 14% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Gamuda Berhad as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Gamuda Berhad, it has a TSR of 31% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Gamuda Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 31% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 4% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Gamuda Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Gamuda Berhad you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

