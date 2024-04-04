Those who invested in Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) five years ago are up 369%

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 281% in five years. It's also up 12% in about a month.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Global Ship Lease moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the Global Ship Lease share price is up 46% in the last three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 90% each year. This EPS growth is higher than the 13% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 2.52.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Global Ship Lease has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Global Ship Lease's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Global Ship Lease's TSR for the last 5 years was 369%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Global Ship Lease provided a TSR of 24% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 36% per year for five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Global Ship Lease better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Global Ship Lease (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

