Those who invested in Grand Venture Technology (SGX:JLB) five years ago are up 91%

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. To wit, the Grand Venture Technology share price has climbed 87% in five years, easily topping the market decline of 22% (ignoring dividends).

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Grand Venture Technology achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 0.7% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 13% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SGX:JLB Earnings Per Share Growth January 17th 2024

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Grand Venture Technology's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Grand Venture Technology shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 91%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Grand Venture Technology shareholders are down 3.2% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 0.3%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 14% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Grand Venture Technology better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Grand Venture Technology that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

