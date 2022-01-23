U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,413.50
    +23.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,288.00
    +131.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,557.25
    +130.75 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.10
    +11.70 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    +0.57 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.80
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • Vix

    28.85
    +3.26 (+12.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7900
    +0.1350 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,271.13
    +1,194.63 (+3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.86
    +628.18 (+258.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.64 (-0.90%)
     

Those who invested in GUD Holdings (ASX:GUD) five years ago are up 55%

Simply Wall St

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 21% over five years, which is below the market return. Unfortunately the share price is down 2.0% in the last year.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, GUD Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 1.0% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 4% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free interactive report on GUD Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of GUD Holdings, it has a TSR of 55% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

GUD Holdings shareholders are up 6.1% for the year (even including dividends). But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 9% over five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for GUD Holdings that you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

